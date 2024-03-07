Oshiomhole denies reports of alliance with Obaseki to impeach Shaibu

Senator Adams Oshiomhole of Edo North, on Wednesday, refuted rumours that he and Governor Godwin Obaseki had an agreement to remove Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu from office.

This comes after Shaibu received an impeachment notice from the state Assembly on Wednesday during his confrontation with Obaseki.

According to Oshiomhole, only the Edo State House of Assembly and the state courts are in charge of Shaibu’s impeachment.

In a statement signed by his media office, the senator said political parties have no constitutional role to play in any impeachment process.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to an article circulating on social media regarding a purported plan by the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to call on lawmakers of Edo State House of Assembly to begin impeachment proceedings against his deputy Hon. Philip Shaibu.

“Ordinarily, we would neither be concerned nor bothered by what methods the characters in the unending feud within the Edo State PDP employ to settle scores among themselves.

“However, we are compelled to clarify and set the record straight because in the said article, it was falsely claimed, and I quote.

“Our reporter also gathered that the governor have(sic) already gotten across to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to help him lobby and talk to the APC lawmakers in the House to support the impeachment move against Comrade Philip Shaibu.”

It further reads, “We wish to categorically state that Senator Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole has not, at any time, engaged in discussions with Governor Godwin Obaseki regarding plans to impeach his deputy, as the apex leader of the APC in Edo State, is solely focused on fostering goodwill between the people of Edo State and the APC, with the goal of winning the upcoming governorship election and returning the state to a path of progress under an APC government.

“Also, it is important to state that matters of impeachment are the sole responsibilities of the Edo State House of Assembly and the Edo State Judiciary. Political parties have no constitutional role to play in any impeachment process.

“Therefore, the notion that Senator Adams Oshiomhole can influence the actions of APC lawmakers, should there be any impeachment exercise in the Edo State House of Assembly is simply preposterous.

“Senator Oshiomhole has not and will not engage in any deals with Governor Obaseki on this or any other political issue.”

