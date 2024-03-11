Fresh protest rocks Edo as cleric warns against Dep Gov, Shaibu’s, impeachment

Edo State is facing renewed political tension as fresh protests erupt against the planned impeachment of Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu. This follows a statement from Very Rev. Fr. Obiyan, a prominent cleric, who issued a strong warning to Governor Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday.

Shaibu’s supporters, under the aegis of Edo North PDP Rescue Movement, had first protested last Thursday.

On Sunday, they converged again at the popular Jattu Junction, Etsako West Local Government with placards in the early hours of the day.

The protesters, who marched round the major streets of the local government, carried placards bearing inscriptions such as: “We say no to impeachment of Philip Shaibu”; We say no to persecution of Philip Shaibu,” among others.

The leader of the protesters, Festus Owu, advised the Assembly to focus on providing good legislation for the Edo people rather than engage “in fruitless ventures of impeachment that bring no food to the table of hungry Edo people who suffer the brunt of bad governance and poor representation in the state.”

Owu said, “Every man has the right to contest an election; Philip Shaibu has expressed his willingness to contest to be Edo State Governor and anyone stopping it is deliberately returning the state to the era of godfatherism.”

In his appeal, Obiyan urged Obaseki to halt the impeachment proceedings, which are believed to be spurred by Shaibu’s political aspirations. The cleric argues that impeaching Shaibu for ambition sets a dangerous precedent and could be perceived as vindictive.

This development comes amidst reports of demonstrations against the potential impeachment. The exact nature and scale of the protests remain unclear, but they highlight the growing public unease surrounding the situation.

Obiyan’s statement emphasizes the importance of reconciliation and dialogue. He implores Obaseki to “leave his deputy alone” and suggests the state assembly abandon the impeachment process altogether.

The cleric said, “I make a humble and passionate appeal to Your Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki, I entreat you because I regard you as a civilised and enlightened man. May it not be in the annals of Edo political history that there was once a Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, impeached under your watch for his aspiration. It will be perceived as a sting of ‘betrayal’ and it will invariably redefine ‘loyalty and aspiration’ as antithetical.

“Please, don’t get me wrong because this is far more polite than you can imagine. This is the kernel of my entreaty: Leave your deputy alone to deal with his issues and resolve them without initiating impeachment.

“Reconciliation is always a prosperous option. Listen to your kind heart. I am not insinuating he must be governor. Yet, we cannot justify an impeachment without putting a wedge on the path of positive advancement in other spheres of life.”

