Politics
PDP NWC forms caretaker committees for Kano, Kogi chapters
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has set up committees to run the party’s affairs in Kano and Kogi States.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday.
He said the action carried out by the National Executive Committee (NEC) was in line with the party’s constitution.
The Kano caretaker committee is headed by Alhaji Mai Adamu Mustapha with Barr. Baba Lawal Aliyu as Secretary.
READ ALSO: PDP NWC nullifies Ahmed Makarfi’s suspension
Other members of the team are – Ibrahim A. Dan’Iya, Prof. Muntari Y. Banana, Hon. Aminu A. Jingau, Barr. Habibu Adamu, Auwalu Ibrahim Dan’Zubuwa, Abubakar Gwarmai, Kabiru Bello Dandago, Haj. Ladidi Dan’Galan, and Auwalu Mukhtar Maibiscuit.
Senator Danjuma La’ah was appointed as chairman of the PDP caretaker committee in Kogi State while Senator Phillip Gyunka will serve as Secretary.
The remaining members of the committee are – Hon. Joshua Adejoh, Hon. Sunday Shigaba, Paul Ukwenya, Hon. Gabriel Olorunnipa, Hon. Mo Sule, Chief Dayo Akande, Hon. Tola Ade, Audu Idris, Sheidu O. Abara, Bilikisu Onusaga, Abiola Olajubu, and Grace Atawodi.
