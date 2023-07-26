Politics
Kanu’s lawyer begs Tinubu to stop DSS from disobeying court orders
Special Counsel to incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the Department of State Services (DSS), not to disobey several court orders which granted bail to his client.
Ejimakor who made the plea in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, said it was an abnormally for the secret police to continue to flout court orders granting Kanu freedom.
Read also: Kanu’s lawyer, Ejimakor, accuses Asari-Dokubo of character defamation, contempt of court
“This era of disobedience of court orders by DSS is a reminder of the most famous one it disobeyed: the 2022 order of the Federal High Court in Umuahia, declaring that the detention of MAZI NNAMDI KANU is unlawful. It lies with TINUBU (@officialABAT) to stop this serial illegality,” Ejimakor wrote.
Ejimakor raised the concerns after the DSS rearrested to former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, after Federal High Court in Lagos, had granted him million bail after a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms was levelled against him.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...