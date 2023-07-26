Kanu’s lawyer begs Tinubu to stop DSS from disobeying court orders

Special Counsel to incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the Department of State Services (DSS), not to disobey several court orders which granted bail to his client.

Ejimakor who made the plea in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, said it was an abnormally for the secret police to continue to flout court orders granting Kanu freedom.

Read also: Kanu’s lawyer, Ejimakor, accuses Asari-Dokubo of character defamation, contempt of court

“This era of disobedience of court orders by DSS is a reminder of the most famous one it disobeyed: the 2022 order of the Federal High Court in Umuahia, declaring that the detention of MAZI NNAMDI KANU is unlawful. It lies with TINUBU (@officialABAT) to stop this serial illegality,” Ejimakor wrote.

Ejimakor raised the concerns after the DSS rearrested to former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, after Federal High Court in Lagos, had granted him million bail after a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms was levelled against him.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now