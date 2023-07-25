Emefiele returns to DSS custody, as prison officials leave court premises after fight

The Nigerian Correctional Service representatives who had been to court to take Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, into their custody, left without doing so, on Tuesday.

A senior female operative of the Department of State Services intervened in the conflagration between both agencies, and the NCS officials eventually left.

Emefiele had been granted bail by Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos after being charged with illegally possessing a firearm, but the DSS refused to allow the prison guards to take control of the former CBN governor as the court had instructed.

Earlier, a free-for-all ensued between officials of the two agencies with a senior-ranking prisons official seriously beaten.

Moments after the fight, the senior female DSS official arrived at the court and had a brief discussion with prison officials who later vacated the court.

The DSS operatives later took hold of Emefiele and whisked him away from the court premises in one of two Hilux vehicles that had been strategically positioned.

