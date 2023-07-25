Court validates CONUA, NAMDA, dismisses ASUU’s suit

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), challenging the registration of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) and the Nigeria Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) by the Federal Government.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had in October last year registered CONUA and NAMDA as trade unions in the university in a bid to force the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its month-long strike.

Dissatisfied with the development, ASUU approached the court to nullify the registration of the two unions.

Justice Benedict Kanyip, who delivered the ruling, held that Section 27 of the Trade Union Act allows for more than one trade union in sectors.

The judge declared that the former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the registrar of Trade Union had the right to register NAMDA and CONUA to co-exist with ASUU.

He declared that NAMDA was not in existence at the time ASUU filed the suit and the suit accordingly.

