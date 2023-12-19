Politics
CONUA denies having reconciliation talks with ASUU
The Congress of University Academics, (CONUA), on Tuesday, said its leadership is not in any reconciliation talks with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
The union made the denial in a statement by its National President, Dr Niyi Sunmonu, adding that a statement credited to the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Fasina that CONUA and ASUU were holding talks to reconcile was not true and at the best a personal opinion of the VC.
The statement read: “The attention of CONUA leadership has been brought to a news report titled “VC says ASUU, CONUA reconciliation ongoing” published by Punch and Vanguard and credited to the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.
“Since this news was reported, other news outlets have been reaching out to the leadership of CONUA on the truthfulness or otherwise of the information.
“Members of the public should note that CONUA doesn’t have anything to do with this. It’s just the opinion of the Vice Chancellor. The hierarchy of our union is not in anyway involved in this conversation.
“We are focused on nurturing and building CONUA. As you know, CONUA affiliation with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) was just announced. We are marching forward and no going back.”
