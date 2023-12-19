CONUA denies having reconciliation talks with ASUU

The Congress of University Academics, (CONUA), on Tuesday, said its leadership is not in any reconciliation talks with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The union made the denial in a statement by its National President, Dr Niyi Sunmonu, adding that a statement credited to the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Fasina that CONUA and ASUU were holding talks to reconcile was not true and at the best a personal opinion of the VC.

The statement read: “The attention of CONUA leadership has been brought to a news report titled “VC says ASUU, CONUA reconciliation ongoing” published by Punch and Vanguard and credited to the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.

Read also: Church honours controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi, for promoting religious harmony, tolerance

“Since this news was reported, other news outlets have been reaching out to the leadership of CONUA on the truthfulness or otherwise of the information.

“Members of the public should note that CONUA doesn’t have anything to do with this. It’s just the opinion of the Vice Chancellor. The hierarchy of our union is not in anyway involved in this conversation.

“We are focused on nurturing and building CONUA. As you know, CONUA affiliation with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) was just announced. We are marching forward and no going back.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now