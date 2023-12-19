Church honours controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi, for promoting religious harmony, tolerance

A Kaduna based Church, the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement, Christ the King Cathedral, has honoured controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and Pastor Yohanna Buru, for promoting religious harmony and tolerance among the people.

The pastor of the church, Christopher Solomon, explained that the selection of Gumi and Buru was a result of their outstanding contributions to humanity and their dedicated efforts towards peace.

He also added that the duo were recognized as ‘Peace Ambassadors’ for their unwavering commitment to peace-building in the state.

Read also: RIVERS CRISIS: 1999 constitution is the cornerstone of Nigeria’s problems —Clarke

“Their efforts in promoting religious tolerance and fostering better understanding have played a significant role in mitigating religious extremism and attacks among adherents of different faith-based organizations,” Solomon said.

Responding, the award recipients appreciated the Almighty for the honour bestowed upon them, urging Muslims and Christians to consistently live in peace and harmony with one another.

They also called on the state and Federal Governments to tackle the prevailing security challenges affecting various sectors of human endeavors while lauding the organizers for the recognition.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now