Tinubu promises to uphold press freedom, welcomes criticism

President Bola Tinubu has promised that his administration would continue to uphold the freedom of the Nigerian media.

The President who made the pledge in Abuja on Monday when members of Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, assured that he would respect divergent opinions, whether they were complementary of his government or negative views.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu reiterated that said his administration would remain steadfast in reinvigorating, retooling and re-engineering the economy as witnessed by the bold decisions his administration took to end petrol subsidy regime and initiate ongoing unification of foreign exchange rates.

”I care about what is going on in the country. I thank you for your support and opinions, even the criticism of our government. Without the support of some of you, I will not be standing here as president,” he said.

“You have held our feet to the fire, and we will continue to respect your opinions whether we agree or not. One thing I must say is that I read every paper, various opinions, and columnists.

”I promise you a very transparent government. We will try our best to draw water from a dry well and create a good economic environment that will serve the people.

“The future of our country is clear with committed investments in health, infrastructure, transportation, and education, among others. We have to take care of the poor. If we invest in our children and leave the children of the poor, the children of neglect will attack your investments,” the statement added.

