Politics
Reps to pass 2024 budget December 30th, Speaker Abbas reveals
The House of Representatives has fixed December 30th for the passage of the 2023 Appropriation bill, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas said on Tuesday.
Abbas, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency stated this on the floor of the Green Chamber at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.
He also notified Committee Chairmen that the Appropriation Committee has directed them to prepare reports of the budget defence by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies for submission latest by 8 pm on Tuesday, the 19th day of December 2023.
