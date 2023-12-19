QuickRead: Supreme Court ruling on Kanu. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

The Supreme Court last week declined to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

And, the crisis in River State last week escalated the same week with the defection of 27 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

These and three other stories we tracked dominated public discourse last week.

1. Supreme Court ruling on Kanu



On December 15, the apex court declined to order the release of the IPOB leader from the Department of State Service (DSS) custody.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the Supreme Court voided the ruling of the appeal court which in October 2022 ordered Kanu’s release and quashed the terrorism and treasonable felony charges preferred against him because he was unlawfully abducted in Kenya and brought back to the country after he jumped bail.

The apex court, however, faulted the Federal High Court’s revocation of the activist’s bail.

“The revocation of the bail was wrong and unfair.

“Why did the government invade Mr. Kanu’s home? It is unacceptable to use brute force,” the five-member panel led by Justice Tijani Abubakar declared.

Why it matters

The ruling has effectively quashed any hope of freedom for the separatist leader who has been in custody for 30 months.

Equally gone with the ruling is the hope of restoration of normalcy in the South-East, a region that has been in the global spotlight over the activities of criminals.

There are signs that the zone may continue to convulse unless the Tinubu administration comes up with an immediate solution to the Kanu situation and IPOB’s quest for the sovereign state of Biafra.

2. Escalation of Rivers crisis



On December 11, 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly dumped the PDP for APC in what was an escalation of the crisis in the state.

One of the lawmakers, Enemi Alabo, who spoke on a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, cited internal divisions within the PDP as the primary reason for the defection.

He said: “We have a division in the PDP. We have cases in court concerning the secretaryship of our party. We desperately tried to reach the secretariat of our party, and we could not. As I speak to you, I can’t tell you who the secretary of my party is.

“If I can’t even have correspondence with my party, then what am I talking about? We’ve been in the eye of the storm for a few weeks now and since then, there has been no communication from my party at the national level. What kind of party is that?”

Why it matters

The Rivers debacle throws into light the problem of the godfather and godson relationship in Nigerian politics, a situation that disqualifies men of honour, character, and integrity from holding elected positions in the country.

Without a doubt, the face-off between godfathers and godsons is about control, thus the unending crisis in River speaks to the shameless descent into lawlessness by some individuals who are determined to foist a reign of terror in the oil-rich state in their craving for power and control of state resources.

3. Lukman’s warning to APC



A former Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Salihu Lukman, on December 13 expressed concern over the rising challenges by Nigerians since the current administration assumed office on May 29.

Lukman, who spoke at a media briefing in Abuja ahead of the public presentation of his new book, warned the APC leaders that Nigerians may be forced to kick the party out of power in 2027 if the hardship persists.

He said: “I think we must be honest. At the moment, our democracy is not responsive enough. I’m worried that our leaders have become very comfortable with imagining that they can do anything and get away with it.

“We must appeal to our leaders that things are almost getting out of hand at the rate at which we are going under a party that is envisioned to be progressive.”

Why it matters

The APC chieftain may have hit the nail on the head on the problems plaguing the country under his party’s watch.

The statement is a challenge to the ruling party to avoid complacency following its success in the last general election, settle down to work, and get the country out of the woods.

4. EFCC declares ex-minister Agunloye wanted over $6bn fraud



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on December 13 declared a former Minster of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, wanted over an alleged fraud.

Agunloye served in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 and 2003.

In a post on its X account, EFCC appealed to Nigerians with information about the ex-minister’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or the commission.

The post read: “Olu Agunloye is wanted by the EFCC. Do you know his whereabouts? Please don’t hesitate to inform the EFCC or the nearest Police Station.”

Why it matters

The latest episode involving a one-time head of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) points to the penchant of Nigerians holding public offices to abuse their positions.

It also speaks to the culture of corruption in Nigeria, a country where the stealing of public funds has been accepted as statecraft.

Indeed, it brings home the question of accountability and whether indicted public officials involved in barefaced corruption are being sufficiently punished as a deterrent to others.

5. Akeredolu hands over power to deputy



The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on December 12 handed over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as he commenced another medical leave.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, confirmed the development in a statement in Akure.

The statement read: “Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State. He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations. This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.”

Why it matters

The development may help to restore normalcy in the state after months of constitutional crisis occasioned by the incapacitation of the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

By Hamed Shobiye

