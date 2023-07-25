DSS, prison officials fight in court over custody of suspended CBN Gov Emefiele (VIDEO)

The question of which government agency should take custody of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele became a source of conflict on Tuesday between operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

After Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos admitted Emefiele to bail in the amount of N20 million, the secret police and prison authorities fought over which organisation would be in charge of taking custody of the suspended and troubled head of the top bank.

In addition, the judge mandated that Emefiele remain in custody until his bail requirements were met.

Shortly after the decision, DSS agents placed their Hilux Pick Up van, which was used to transport Emefiele to court, in a position that suggested they intended to return him to their facility.

READ ALSO:Embattled Emefiele gets N20m bail

Emefiele’s principal attorney, Joseph Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and other attorneys became concerned about their client’s impending re-arrest by the secret police as a result.

After the court ruling, the suspended CBN governor holed up inside the courtroom with his lawyers.

However, when the prison officials moved to take Emefiele into custody pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions, the secret police challenged them and it led to a fight between agents of agencies, with a number of them being rough handles.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now