INEC reverses Youth Party’s deregistration after Supreme Court ruling

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday confirmed the recognition of the Youth Party (YP) as a political party in the country.

This followed the Supreme Court’s December 18, 2022 ruling that reversed the party’s deregistration.

The commission deregistered the YP and other parties in February 2020 for failing to meet the constitutional requirement for registration during the 2019 general election.

The INEC’s National Commissioner, and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.

He said the commission met and deliberated on the Supreme Court judgement on the party’s deregistration at a meeting in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court quashes INEC deregistration of Youth Party

The development brought the number of political parties in the country to 19.

The statement read: “Based on the judgement of the Supreme Court, the Commission interfaced with officials of the Youth Party on the modalities for its operation based on the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, and the Regulations and Guidelines of the Commission.

“Consequently, the Commission has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th Political Party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now