Lukman says it’ll be suicidal to make ex-Gov Ganduje APC National Chairman 

Outspoken National vice chairman, North West, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has raised the alarm that replacing the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu with the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, would be suicidal for the party.

Lukman, one of the voices that spoke out against Adamu, was reacting to speculations that President Bola Tinubu had tipped Ganduje for the office of national chairman following Adamu’s resignation.

However, Lukman, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said anointing Ganduje for the seat ahead of the party’s convention was the height of insensitivity.

He said: “Regrettably, however, many of the speculations do not share the commitment to either restore constitutional order in the party or return the party to its founding vision of returning to the path of progressive politics.

“In fact, if anything, some of the speculations, if true, will reduce to nonsense the decision to have a change of leadership, which means that no lessons have been learnt from all the circumstances of the last few years since the emergence of APC as a political party.

“Already, part of the speculations emerging from the Governor’s bloc is that Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is being considered to succeed Senator Abdullahi Adamu. If this is true, it only suggests insensitivity and taking members of the party for granted. This is without prejudice to the person of Dr. Ganduje.

“This is because such a choice will completely distort the zoning arrangement that informed the present configuration of the leadership of the National Assembly.

“With the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Deputy Senate President coming from North West and North Central shut out of consideration, to propose the party’s National Chairman move to North West from North Central will be unjust and almost political suicide.

“We must caution our governors that since the emergence of APC, governors have served almost as the conscience of the party. Any consideration for such an insensitive and unjust consideration of Dr Ganduje to become the National Chairman of APC must be discarded.

“If anything, the position of National Chairman of the APC must be retained in North Central. Part of the challenge of managing the current transition within the party is getting the NWC to properly take the driving seat in managing and facilitating negotiations to produce and engage leaders of the party. The NWC must sit up and guide the unfolding negotiations. No single power bloc should be allowed to appropriate the process.”

