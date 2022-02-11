Lagos launches smart ID card for residents

The Lagos State government has launched a smart multi-purpose identity card for residents of the state.

The General Manager of Resident Registration Agency (LASRRA), Ibilola Kasunmu, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the identity card would be captured in its database.

She said the identity card would help residents to access services including pension and insurance, payment and access to public transport, among others.

Kasunmu added that the project, known as “LASRRA 2.0,” was introduced following an approval by the State Executive Council to reopen the resident registration within the first quarter of the year.

She said: ‘‘The impact of technology on the global identification landscape includes making it cheaper and easier to identify people accurately, as well as access services quicker.

“With the LAG ID card, our children can have easier access to educational services from primary to secondary to tertiary institutions in the state.

‘‘It will also make access to healthcare services a lot easier. Lagos residents are all encouraged to take this opportunity to facilitate quicker access to services from the state government.”

