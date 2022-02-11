News
Lagos launches smart ID card for residents
The Lagos State government has launched a smart multi-purpose identity card for residents of the state.
The General Manager of Resident Registration Agency (LASRRA), Ibilola Kasunmu, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the identity card would be captured in its database.
She said the identity card would help residents to access services including pension and insurance, payment and access to public transport, among others.
Kasunmu added that the project, known as “LASRRA 2.0,” was introduced following an approval by the State Executive Council to reopen the resident registration within the first quarter of the year.
READ ALSO: Lagos govt to install 2,000 CCTVs to tackle traffic robberies
She said: ‘‘The impact of technology on the global identification landscape includes making it cheaper and easier to identify people accurately, as well as access services quicker.
“With the LAG ID card, our children can have easier access to educational services from primary to secondary to tertiary institutions in the state.
‘‘It will also make access to healthcare services a lot easier. Lagos residents are all encouraged to take this opportunity to facilitate quicker access to services from the state government.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...