Niger to pay for information on bandits

Niger State government said on Friday it would start paying for credible intelligence on the activities, movements and whereabouts of bandits across the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mary Noel-Berje who disclosed this in a statement in Minna, said the government was determined to end the nightmarish security situation in the state.

She said the activities of the bandits had caused a severe setback in the government’s programmes.

The statement read:

“Governor Sani-Bello has established a situation and control room where credible intelligence is being reported to the security agencies. The state government, through the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, has announced a reward for those who are ready to supply credible intelligence on the terrorists.

“We must acknowledge that the evil activities of these terrorists have brought setbacks in the actualization of government projects such as the multi-billion naira Bobi grazing reserve, road projects and other projects. It was derailed the execution of some developmental projects and policies of the government.”

