Police restores movement restriction in FCT ahead of council election

The Federal Capital Territory Police (FCT) Command has restored restriction of movement ahead of Saturday’s area council election in the nation’s capital.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, who announced the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said movement would be restricted in the city from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The command had on Thursday, announced that there would be restriction of movement from 12 midnight of Friday to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in Abuja.

However, the command on Friday morning relaxed the movement restriction on election day and urged residents to go about their normal businesses.

In the latest statement, the CP said the new restriction was based on credible intelligence available to the command.

He said: “Criminals are planning to explore the absence of restriction of movement earlier announced to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the Area Council Elections.

“Accordingly, the FCT police found it necessary to restrict all movement from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12.”

