Top 10 Nigerian Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday Morning, February 12, 2022

1. Again, presidency slams Ortom, other governors, says they attack Buhari to cover failures

The Presidency has launched a scathing criticism at some state governors, accusing them of engaging in diversionary tactics by attacking President Muhammadu Buhari due to their failures. Read More

2. 2023: South not afraid of North, leadership not their birthright, Afenifere replies NEF

Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has backed calls by the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) that any party that does not field a southerner as its presidential candidate in 2023 will lose the election. Read More

3. Gov Ayade says Nigeria very hard to govern, hints at joining presidential race

The Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade has acknowledged that Nigeria is a very difficult and complex country to preside over, as evidenced by the antecedents of past leaders and the challenges therein. Read More

4. Nigerian govt responsible if anything happens to Ortom, group reacts to alleged assassination plot

A group under the aegies of the Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly (COSMBYLA), has called on the Nigerian government to investigate allegations of an assassination plot against Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom. Read More

5. Supreme Court declares Buhari’s Executive Order 10 as unlawful

The Supreme Court on Friday declared as unlawful and unconstitutional, the Executive Order 10 of President Muhammadu Buhari aimed at granting autonomy to the judicial and legislative arms of government at the state level. Read More

6. EKITI: Bamidele stops plan to challenge outcome of APC governorship primary in court

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, said on Friday he would not challenge the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Ekiti in court. Read More

7. Situation Room charges INEC, security agents on peaceful FCT Council election

The Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room (NCSSR), an umbrella body of Civil Rights Organisations (CSOs) in the country, on Friday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure peace council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Read More

8. Oluwo of Iwo denies soliciting funds for Royal wedding

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has denied addressing the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola in a letter to solicit support for a proposed wedding in Kano State. Read More

9. Nigeria’s fintech space evolves as Stellas Digital Bank launches, activates Ghost Mode

Disruptions within Nigeria’s tech space have been further stirred as Stellas Digital Bank on Thursday launched into the fintech community. Read More

10. D’Tigress bounce back to beat France, qualify for FIBA 2022 World Cup

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress on Friday bounced back from a disappointing defeat against China to win against world number five, France. Read More

