Again, presidency slams Ortom, other governors, says they attack Buhari to cover failures

The Presidency has launched a scathing criticism at some state governors, accusing them of engaging in diversionary tactics by attacking President Mjuhammadu Buhari due to their failures.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja.

According to Adesina, some of these Governors are indebted to their states’ workers with a backlog of unpaid salaries but resort to attacking the President as a diversion.

He said, “Some Governors think they can be heroes by antagonizing the President. If they owe salaries and pensions, once the month is ending, they begin to abuse the President, thinking their people would forget the outstanding salaries and pensions. When they have not built a single kilometer of road, it is Buhari.

“When infrastructure has decayed under them, it is Buhari. When they can’t secure the lives and property of the people they govern, it is Buhari.

“They play to the gallery, thinking they will receive applause from their people. No, the only sound the people hear is the rumbling from their bellies, due to hunger. And they know where their problems come from”.

The presidency had in a similar manner attacked the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom in reaction to criticisms by the governor.

Read also: Ortom accuses Buhari’s govt of working with Boko Haram insurgents, bandits

Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba in an essay titled, ‘The Incongruence of Governor Ortom on AriseTV’, had launched a scathing attack on Governor Ortom over his incessant attacks and criticisms of the President Buhari-led administration.

The governor had repeatedly appeared in the media, accusing the Federal Government of neglecting his state especially during the height of the violent clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

Nonetheless, Shehu dispelled these accusations noting that the FG had repeatedly come to the rescue of Benue State especially in the bailout in order to meet salary payments to its public workers.

Garba in a similar manner to Adesina had said, “Governor Samuel Ortom, office holder, is that other politician. He inherited unpaid salaries and pension arrears – and rather than find a way to raise the funds to pay them, he has blamed the President”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now