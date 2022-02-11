D’Tigress bounce back to beat France, qualify for FIBA 2022 World Cup

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress on Friday bounced back from a disappointing defeat against China to win against world number five, France.

The Nigerian ladies have qualified for the 2022 FIBA Women World Cup to be hosted later in the year after a 67-65 point victory.

The team led by Coach Otis Hughley did just enough to rally back from a 17pt deficit in the first quarter to snatch a win and book their second consecutive world Cup outing with a game to spare.

Second quarter saw a more purposeful and dominant D’Tigress crawl their way back into the game with a 16-10pts win to close the first half 27-38.

The team applied more pressure to win the third quarter 21-14 before another impressive 19-13pts finish in the 4th quarter to seal the win.

Victoria Macaulay shouldered the scoring burden on the night with 19 points while contributing 4 assists.

The Galatasaray of Turkey centre also did some work defensively with 4 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 blocks to help the team secure its first ever win against France.

The French girls will not forget Oderah Chidom in a hurry after contributing 13pts, 5assts and 6rebs to avenge the 2020 Olympics and 2018 FIBA World Cup defeats.

Promise Amukamara and Adaora Elonu added 10pts each to seal a victory for the team.

Second placed Nigeria will face Mali at noon on Saturday while France will hope to bounce back when they meet China.

