News
Top 10 Nigerian Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday Morning, January 18, 2022
These 10 top stories across Nigeria might interest you.
1. Nigeria files 15 fresh terrorism charges against Kanu
The Federal Government on Monday filed 15 fresh terrorism charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Read More
2. PDP governors charge National Assembly to override Buhari on electoral bill, decry management of oil resources
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors on Monday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over its management of the country’s oil and gas resources. Read More
3. APC governors’ forum chief, Salihu Lukman, resigns amid furore over national convention
The in-fighting between the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee over the conduct of its national convention took a fresh twist on Monday following the resignation of the PGF Director-General, Salihu Lukman. Read More
4. ‘Political bandits’ fuelling insecurity in Zamfara – Gov Matawalle
The Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, on Monday explained why bandits and other criminals have intensified their activities in the state. Read More
5. Umahi says corruption in all sectors, major challenge for Buhari’s govt
The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has disclosed that the pervasive presence of corruption in every facet of the Nigerian sector has made it difficult for President Muhammadu Buhari to fight against the scourge. Read More
Read also: Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday Morning, January 17, 2022
6. Imo PDP itemises failures of Uzodinma administration
The administration of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has come under severe criticism by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which noted that the state has collapsed under the current dispensation. Read More
7. Aregbesola orders prison officials to shoot dead anyone who attacks correctional facility
Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has ordered prison officials in the country to ensure anyone who carries out an attack on any prison facility within the country does not live to tell the tale. Read More
8. NLC says 12m workers ready to agitate for amendment of Electoral Act
The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, has charged the Federal Government and the National Assembly to ensure the amendment of the Electoral Act lest they risk the protest of 12 million of its members. Read More
9. Investors lose N30bn as Nigeria’s stock market’s bearish trading reaches third day
The bearish situation in the Nigerian capital market reached the third day on Monday following the crash in shareholders’ investment by 0.12 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read More
10. FIFA Best: Lewandowski beats Salah, Messi to men’s POTY award. See other winners
Bayern forward, Robert Lewandowski has been awarded the FIFA men’s footballer of the year award, clinching it for the second time in a row. Read More
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...