Top 10 Nigerian Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday Morning, January 18, 2022

These 10 top stories across Nigeria might interest you.

1. Nigeria files 15 fresh terrorism charges against Kanu

The Federal Government on Monday filed 15 fresh terrorism charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Read More

2. PDP governors charge National Assembly to override Buhari on electoral bill, decry management of oil resources

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors on Monday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over its management of the country’s oil and gas resources. Read More

3. APC governors’ forum chief, Salihu Lukman, resigns amid furore over national convention

The in-fighting between the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee over the conduct of its national convention took a fresh twist on Monday following the resignation of the PGF Director-General, Salihu Lukman. Read More

4. ‘Political bandits’ fuelling insecurity in Zamfara – Gov Matawalle

The Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, on Monday explained why bandits and other criminals have intensified their activities in the state. Read More

5. Umahi says corruption in all sectors, major challenge for Buhari’s govt

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has disclosed that the pervasive presence of corruption in every facet of the Nigerian sector has made it difficult for President Muhammadu Buhari to fight against the scourge. Read More

Read also: Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday Morning, January 17, 2022

6. Imo PDP itemises failures of Uzodinma administration

The administration of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has come under severe criticism by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which noted that the state has collapsed under the current dispensation. Read More

7. Aregbesola orders prison officials to shoot dead anyone who attacks correctional facility

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has ordered prison officials in the country to ensure anyone who carries out an attack on any prison facility within the country does not live to tell the tale. Read More

8. NLC says 12m workers ready to agitate for amendment of Electoral Act

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, has charged the Federal Government and the National Assembly to ensure the amendment of the Electoral Act lest they risk the protest of 12 million of its members. Read More

9. Investors lose N30bn as Nigeria’s stock market’s bearish trading reaches third day

The bearish situation in the Nigerian capital market reached the third day on Monday following the crash in shareholders’ investment by 0.12 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read More

10. FIFA Best: Lewandowski beats Salah, Messi to men’s POTY award. See other winners

Bayern forward, Robert Lewandowski has been awarded the FIFA men’s footballer of the year award, clinching it for the second time in a row. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now