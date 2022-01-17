Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday Morning, January 17, 2022

These 10 top stories across Nigerian newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘Expedite action on electoral bill to aid INEC preparations for 2023 elections,’ Jega tells Buhari, National Assembly

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru, Jega, on Sunday warned on the danger of making direct primary compulsory for political parties in Nigeria. Read More

2. Public officials in my time were saints considering the huge corruption in Nigeria today – Babangida

Former Military President Ibrahim Babangida said on Sunday the level of corruption in Nigeria today was unprecedented. Read More

3. Governors not against direct primaries – Gov Abdullahi Sule

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday dismissed claims in several quarters that state governors are opposed to the adoption of direct primaries by parties in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. Read More

4. Buhari orders robust military operation to eliminate Boko Haram in Niger

In order to ensure the elimination of Boko Haram terrorist acts in Niger State and environs, President Muhammadu Buhari has decreed a robust military offensive aimed at eradicating the menace in order to restore peace in the region. Read More

5. SERAP challenges Nigerian govt to publicize details of agreement with Twitter

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Nigerian government to publicize the agreements with Twitter for clarification. Read More

6. Our biggest headache in fight against terrorists are informants —El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has confessed that the biggest hindrance to the fight against banditry and terrorism in the state are informants who leak information to the criminals. Read More

7. No sick man should be allowed to be president in 2023, Arewa raises concerns over Tinubu’s health

Apex Northern socio-political organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed its concerns over the health conditions of former Lagos State Governor and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, after he made his intentions of contesting for president in 2023 known. Read More

8. ‘Use all available means to get rid of bandits, Boko Haram insurgents,’ Tinubu tells Buhari

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday charged President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy all available means to rid Nigeria of bandits and Boko Haram insurgents. Read More

9. N4.2BN DEBT: Supreme Court reverses judgement in GTBank’s appeal against Innoson Motors

The Supreme Court has reversed its earlier ruling on a N2.4 billion judgment given in favour of Innoson Motors Nigeria Limited by the Court of Appeal. Read More

10. AFCON: Defending champions Algeria stunned by Equatorial Guinea

Defending champion of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Algeria were stunned by Equatorial Guinea in their second group game on Sunday night. Read More

