AFCON: Defending champions Algeria stunned by Equatorial Guinea

Defending champion of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Algeria were stunned by Equatorial Guinea in their second group game on Sunday night.

Algeria are on the verge of missing out on qualification for the round of 16, having also failed to win their first game in the Cameroon tournament.

The chanpions have just one point from two games and must beat Ivory Coast in their final Group E game to have a chance of reaching the last 16.

Esteban Obiang clinched Sunday’s victory for Equatorial Guinea in the 70th minute when he slid in at the far post to convert a flick-on in Douala.

The north Africans had two goals ruled out in what was a scrappy encounter, and the result ended their 35-match unbeaten run, as they suffered their first defeat since October 2018.

Thursday’s final round of games in the group will see the Equatoguineans face the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Limbe while Algeria take on group leaders Ivory Coast in Douala at the same time.

