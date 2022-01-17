Eguavoen rallies support for Super Eagles ahead Guinea-Bissau clash

Super Eagles coach to the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Austin Eguavoen has called for the continued support of the team.

Eguavoen, who was handed the duty of leading the team at the Cameroon tournament following the sack of Gernot Rohr, has already bagged two wins.

The Eagles defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 in their opening game last Tuesday before thrashing Sudan 3-1 in their second group match at the weekend.

The team have already qualified for the round of 16 of the competition, but will face Guinea-Bissau in their final group D clash this Wednesday.

“As we prepare for the Next round of games, We need your support now, more than ever,” the technical director tweeted on Monday.

Nigeria, three-time champions of Africa, are in the race to clinch a fourth continental title, and are just five victories away from achieving that.

