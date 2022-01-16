Buhari orders robust military operation to eliminate Boko Haram in Niger

In order to ensure the elimination of Boko Haram terrorist acts in Niger State and environs, President Muhammadu Buhari has decreed a robust military offensive aimed at eradicating the menace in order to restore peace in the region.

This was contained in a press release issued on Sunday by the Presidency via its verified Twitter handle titled, “President Buhari Sets The Ball Rolling For a Big Military Operation in Niger State.”

According to the statement, the President, in his role as Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s armed forces, mandated the military operation against Boko Haram terrorists that have continually unleashed mayhem on communities in Niger State.

“President Muhammadu Buhari as Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s armed forces has set the ball rolling for a major military operation in Niger State which has faced continued attacks on its communities by bandits and remnants of Boko Haram terrorists fleeing theaters of war in the Northwestern and Northeastern parts of the country.

“In a directive to the Defence Headquarters a few days ago, the President asked the military to respond robustly to the cases of killings & kidnappings in the State & to give effect to the strategic objectives through the use of force,” the statement reads.

President Buhari further expressed his sympathies to the residents in Niger State while reiterating that security is the responsibility of every community member.

The statement continues, “In his message to the government and people of Niger State, President Buhari said, “I would like to express sincere sympathies to the government and people of the State following recent security incidents.”

“The President reiterated that security is a responsibility of every member of the community and only through solidarity and cooperation with law enforcement agencies can we defeat the problems finally.

“The Federal Government is willing to strengthen support and cooperation with all the states. I believe that with the full cooperation of the citizens, we will surely overcome this problem,” said the President,” the statement reads, as contained in the twitter thread.

