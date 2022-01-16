‘Use all available means to get rid of bandits, Boko Haram insurgents,’ Tinubu tells Buhari

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday charged President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy all available means to rid Nigeria of bandits and Boko Haram insurgents.

The ex-Lagos State governor made the call when he paid a condolence visit to the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, over the death of the state’s Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir.

Nasir was killed by unknown persons at his Katsina home in December last year.

Tinubu said he would not relent in his support for the President in the ongoing efforts to end the country’s insecurity.

He said: “It’s not easy to get to the seed of a palm kernel without a cracker. We will continue to pray with you to conquer the evil of sudden kidnapping, maiming, and killing of innocent lives.

“We are here only to grieve on the wicked assassination of the Honourable Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir.

“He has been to me with the Honourable Governor (Masari) on a number of occasions. His Excellency introduced him to me as one of the most reliable and resourceful individuals in Katsina State with a very broad knowledge of Nigeria as a country.”

