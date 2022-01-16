Lagos to close Marine Bridge for three months

The Lagos State government on Sunday announced the closure of the Marine Bridge and Dopemu Road in the Agege area of the state for three months to pave way for repair works on the two facilities.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Marine Bridge would be shut from January 17 to April 2 for emergency repair works.

He added that the Dopemu road will be closed to the public from January 21 for rehabilitation and upgrade.

The commissioner said: “Temporary closure of the bridge will be in two sections, Apapa Outbound, which will be repaired between January 17, and March 9, 2022, and the Apapa Inbound section of the bridge scheduled between March 10 and April 2, 2022.

“Traffic outbound Apapa will be diverted to give way for the flow of traffic between Rapid Response Squad (RRS) point and Total Bridge. Motorists using lighter vehicles will be diverted to Marine Beach by a Mobil filling station to connect Ijora Bridge or make use of the service lane by Leventis to connect Naval Dockyard to link Total under bridge to further their journeys.

“For the inbound Apapa motorists during the second phase of the rehabilitation works, traffic will be diverted to allow the flow of traffic between Total Bridge and RRS point.

“Motorists using lighter vehicles will be allowed to descend towards Total Under Bridge and make use of Fire Service road to connect Marine Beach by Mobil filling station, while those heading towards Apapa will make a detour and connect Area B through NAGAFF using Mobil filling station service lane.

“For Dopemu Road, the repair works will be executed in three phases. The first phase will focus on Ipaja road to Adealu Street junction which will last three months.

“Alternative routes have been mapped by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to allow effective control of vehicular movement along the axis during the duration of the construction.”

