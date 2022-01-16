Our biggest headache in fight against terrorists are informants —El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has confessed that the biggest hindrance to the fight against banditry and terrorism in the state are informants who leak information to the criminals.

El-Rufai, who made this disclosure at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Kaduna, the state capital on Saturday, said “informants lived within communities in the state have been frustrating our fight against banditry.

“The level of insecurity we face in the country, especially here in Kaduna State, is of great concern and I think that the security agencies, especially the military and the police, are doing their best but we need every stakeholder in order to contribute. We have discovered that the biggest problem we have are the informants that live within us.”

READ ALSO: Declaring bandits as terrorists has not changed anything —Middle Belt Forum

The Governor urged religious and community leaders in the state to sensitize their people to take their security more serious and report any suspicious person to security agencies.

“I think it is important for religious and community leaders not only to raise their advocacy but to also watch out for people that seem to be spending a lot of money without any clear means of livelihood, they are probably informants of kidnappers; they should be report to the authorities nearest to them.

“We assure that this government will protect such information and take all necessary action,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now