Collaborative efforts among all security agencies, solution to insecurity —DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has disclosed that collaborative efforts amongst security agencies are the only panacea to the war against insecurity and terrorism in the country.

This was stated by the Director-General, DSS, Mr Yusuf Bichi, during the Annual Lecture and Fourth Investiture of the Institute of Security and Strategic Studies (ISSS) on Saturday in Abuja.

Represented by the DSS Spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, Bichi said that security could only be enhanced or achieved through collaborative efforts among all the security agencies.

“At the DSS, what we have continued to do is to collaborate with other sister agencies, governments at different levels and indeed all stakeholders in Nigeria and even outside Nigeria to ensure that there is lasting peace.

“Today’s impact further symbolises the commitment and direction of the service in the single fact that we believe that security can only be enhanced or achieved through collaborative efforts,” he said.

Bichi was inducted into the fellowship of the institute, alongside the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Auwal Gambo at the event.

The institute also honoured the governors of Borno, Nasarawa, and Zamfara States as fellows for their outstanding contributions to national security.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno was awarded the Best Governor on Security and Humanitarian Services for 2020, while Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa was awarded the “Security Pro-active” for 2020.

