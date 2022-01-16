No sick man should be allowed to be president in 2023, Arewa raises concerns over Tinubu’s health

Apex Northern socio-political organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed its concerns over the health conditions of former Lagos State Governor and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, after he made his intentions of contesting for president in 2023 known.

The ACF, at a press conference held in Kaduna on Saturday, said it would be a disaster for Nigeria to move from a President who is constantly travelling to Europe for medical attention to another in the same situation.

Speaking at the press parley, National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, demanded that “any person with a convincing medical report that Mr Tinubu is not fit to run for Nigeria’s president should come out and speak before it is too late.

“Those with evidence that the former Lagos governor was unwell should save Nigerians the agony of having a sick president after President Muhammadu Buhari.

“If people have issues or evidence about Tinubu’s health, let them come out and speak. Let them provide evidence that he is not strong enough to contest for the Presidency or hold the office,” Yawe said.

“The people who have the evidence that Tinubu is not strong enough for the office of Presidency, should save us the agony of having a sick President in office. They should speak out.

“It is a serious office that will determine the future of millions of citizens. In a complex country like Nigeria, we should not allow somebody that is not medically fit to occupy such office and mess all of us up.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is always travelling abroad for medical attention, and Nigerians would be organising demonstrations to force him back home. It was really embarrassing. We should not allow such things to happen again,” the group said.

