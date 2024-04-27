Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, April 27, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Clark writes PDP acting chairman, alleges he’s working for Wike

A former Federal Commissioner for Information and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark has written to the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum, alleging that he is working and taking instructions from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.Read more

2. Tinubu says tough decisions have to be taken for Nigeria’s long-term gain

At a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague on Thursday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to making difficult decisions for the benefit of the Nigerian people, despite potential short-term challenges.Read more

3. TUC rules out new minimum wage announcement on May 1

Ahead of the Workers Day celebration on May 1, the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, has ruled out the announcement of a new minimum wage by the Federal Government.Read more

4. EFCC writes Abuja school to refund $845,000 Yahaya Bello paid for son’s school fees

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has requested the American International School, Abuja, to refund the sum of $845,000 allegedly paid by former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello for his son who is a student of the prestigious school.Read more

5. Court to rule on suspended UNICAL dean’s move to quash charge May 16

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, fixed May 16 for ruling on a move by the suspended Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Cyril Ndifon, to quash the sexual harassment charge against him.Read more

6. Tinubu appoints heads of NESREA, NDRBDA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Innocent Barikor as the Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA).Read more

7. Tinubu appoints Jim Ovia as chairman of Education Loan Fund

President Bola Tinubu has picked the Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, to head the Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.Read more

8. NGX: Equities market recovery short-lived as investors lose N9bn

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N9 billion at the close of trading on Friday.Read more

9. Three die in Ondo auto crash

At least three died in an auto crash along the Ikare-Akoko/Owo road in Akungba Akoko Area of Ondo State on Friday.Read more

10. Ndidi, Iheanacho return to Premier League with Leicester

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have successfully helped Leicester City gain promotion back to the Premier League.Read more

