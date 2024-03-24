Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, March 24, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Move to impeach Shaibu heats up as CJ constitutes panel to investigate Dep gov

The Edo State impeachment saga has gone a step forward with the Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, constituting a seven-member panel to investigate Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.Read more

2. Ekpa responds to military’s wanted list, claims IPOB version soon to be released

Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed leader of a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has taken to social media to respond to a Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announcement declaring him wanted.Read more

3. Buy goods made in Nigeria to support Naira, presidency tells citizens

The presidency, on Friday, urged Nigerians to purchase domestically manufactured goods in order to support the naira, believing that this is the only way to ensure that the country’s economy grows.Read more

4. APGA fires back at Ganduje over comment on Anambra’s underdevelopment

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has taken aim at comments made by Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

5. Oyo Gov Makinde dismisses memoranda on State Police as ‘waste of our time’

In a move that adds to the ongoing debate on security reforms in Nigeria, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has criticized the submission of memoranda on state police by fellow governors.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, March 23, 2024

6. Nigeria’s public debts rise by N9.43tr in three months, hit N97tr in Dec 2023, says DMO

Fresh data by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Friday in Abuja showed that Nigeria’s public debt stock rose by N9.43tr in three months to hit N97.341 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2023.Read more

7. NDLEA alerts citizens, says scammers on prowl impersonating its agents

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is alerting Nigerians about a rise in scams involving individuals impersonating NDLEA officers.Read more

8. NBS report says Nigerians paid more for cooking gas in February 2024

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Nigerians paid 19.75 per cent more for cooking gas in February 2024 than what they paid for the product in January 2024.Read more

9. Man jailed for currency racketeering in Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, March 21, 2024 secured the conviction and sentencing of Azubuike Mamwu Obasi before Justice P. I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State for currency racketeering.Read more

10. Nigerian boxers shine at African Games with eight gold medals

Nigerian boxers displayed great courage at the African Games holding in Accra, Ghana, securing most of the gold medals on Friday.Read more

