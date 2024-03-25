Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, March 25, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. 287 abducted Kaduna schoolchildren, teachers, regain freedom

The Kaduna State government has announced the unconditional release of the 287 school children and teachers who were abducted by bandits on March 7 from the LGEA Primary and Secondary Schools in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.Read more

2. Concerned over state of the nation, Tinubu wants 72nd birthday held low key

In response to the state of the nation and the challenging times, President Bola Tinubu has asked his friends, family and other well meaning Nigerians not to hold any event or party to mark his 72nd birthday anniversary.Read more

3. Govt officials make N800m anytime IPOB leader, Kanu, appears in court, family claims

The family of incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has raised an alarm over an alleged N800 million being used by the Nigerian government as cost of bringing the Biafran agitator to court any time he is to make an appearance.Read more

4. Group demands arrest, prosecution of Sheikh Gumi over insecurity

A group under the aegies of World Institute for Peace (WIfP) has demanded the arrest and prosecution controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over his repeated comments and stance on insecurity in the country.Read more

5. More troubles for Abure, as LP founders ask him to resign

There seems to be no respite for the National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, as the founders of the party, Trade Union Veterans (TUV), on Sunday, asked him to resign.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, March 24, 2024

6. Emulate Otti, obey court judgment stopping pensions to ex-govs, SERAP tells Tinubu

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu “to emulate the example of governor Alex Otti of Abia State by immediately obeying the judgment ordering the Federal Government to recover pensions collected by former governors, and to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws permitting those involved to collect such outrageous pensions.”Read more

7. Prices of staple food went up by over 10% across Nigeria in February, says NBS

Major staple food prices across Nigeria increased by double figures month-on-month, the latest food price watch by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.Read more

8. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Court orders Binance to submit data to EFCC; Nigeria’s 2023 imports rise to N35.9tn; Other stories

Following the alleged illicit transaction totalling about $21bn by Binance Holdings Limited, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja has ordered the cryptocurrency exchange platform to provide the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with the comprehensive data or information of all persons from Nigeria trading on its platform.Read more

9. 8 things you may not know about late Nollywood actor Amaechi Muanagor

The sad news of the passing away of veteran actor Amaechi Muanagor has been announced to the dismay of scores of Nollywood movie buffs, critics and fans alike.Read more

10. African Games: Team Nigeria win 120 medals to finish second behind Egypt

Team Nigeria had a good finish at the 13th edition of the African Games held in Accra, Ghana between March 8 and 23, 2024.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now