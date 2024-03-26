Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Nigerian govt to quiz Gumi days after he offered to dialogue with bandits
The Federal Government has invited the controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over his perceived closeness to the bandits wreaking havoc in the North-West.Read more
2. Nigerian govt saved N300bn from Second Niger Bridge new design – Umahi
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said on Monday Federal Government saved about N300 billion from the new design of the Onitsha axis of the second Niger Bridge.Read more
3. Information minister denies payment of ransom to abductors of Sokoto, Kaduna children
The Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said on Monday the Federal Government did not pay ransom to secure the release of children abducted by terrorists in Sokoto and Kaduna States.Read more
4. Questions as detained Binance executive, Anjarwalla escapes from custody in Nigeria
The escape of Nadeem Anjarwalla, one of the two Binance Holdings Limited executives who was under detention in Nigeria for alleged tax evasion and other offences, has thrown up several questions.Read more
5. In open letter to Tinubu, PRP renews call for forensic audit of 2024 budget, Sen Ningi’s suspension
The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has renewed its earlier call for the Federal Government to conduct a forensic audit of the controversial 2024 budget that has been enmeshed in a padding scandal that saw the figure raised from N25 trillion to N28 trillion, with an addition of N3.7 trillion.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, March 25, 2024
6. Tinubu presides over FEC meeting
President Bola Tinubu on Monday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting holding at the Aso Chamber of the State House, Abuja.Read more
7. CBN sells FX to BDCs at N1,251/$1
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has sold $10,000 to all eligible Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in the country at the rate of N1,251/$1.Read more
8. NCC files copyright violation charges against MTN, 4 others
The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has filed criminal charges against MTN Nigeria Communications Limited and four others over alleged copyright infringement.Read more
9. Lagos govt arraigns medical doctors for alleged involuntary manslaughter
The Lagos State government on Monday arraigned two medical doctors, Michael Atiba and Michael Ugbeye, at the State High Court, Ikeja, for alleged involuntary manslaughter.Read more
10. OLYMPICS: Oshoala, Nnadozie, Ajibade in S’Falcons squad for S’Africa tie
Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has extended invitations to captain Rasheedat Ajibade, US-based Africa queen Asisat Oshoala and high-riding goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie among a group of 22 players for the two-legged Paris Olympics final qualifying fixture against South Africa next month.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...