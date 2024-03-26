Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigerian govt to quiz Gumi days after he offered to dialogue with bandits

The Federal Government has invited the controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over his perceived closeness to the bandits wreaking havoc in the North-West.Read more

2. Nigerian govt saved N300bn from Second Niger Bridge new design – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said on Monday Federal Government saved about N300 billion from the new design of the Onitsha axis of the second Niger Bridge.Read more

3. Information minister denies payment of ransom to abductors of Sokoto, Kaduna children

The Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said on Monday the Federal Government did not pay ransom to secure the release of children abducted by terrorists in Sokoto and Kaduna States.Read more

4. Questions as detained Binance executive, Anjarwalla escapes from custody in Nigeria

The escape of Nadeem Anjarwalla, one of the two Binance Holdings Limited executives who was under detention in Nigeria for alleged tax evasion and other offences, has thrown up several questions.Read more

5. In open letter to Tinubu, PRP renews call for forensic audit of 2024 budget, Sen Ningi’s suspension

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has renewed its earlier call for the Federal Government to conduct a forensic audit of the controversial 2024 budget that has been enmeshed in a padding scandal that saw the figure raised from N25 trillion to N28 trillion, with an addition of N3.7 trillion.Read more

6. Tinubu presides over FEC meeting

President Bola Tinubu on Monday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting holding at the Aso Chamber of the State House, Abuja.Read more

7. CBN sells FX to BDCs at N1,251/$1

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has sold $10,000 to all eligible Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in the country at the rate of N1,251/$1.Read more

8. NCC files copyright violation charges against MTN, 4 others

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has filed criminal charges against MTN Nigeria Communications Limited and four others over alleged copyright infringement.Read more

9. Lagos govt arraigns medical doctors for alleged involuntary manslaughter

The Lagos State government on Monday arraigned two medical doctors, Michael Atiba and Michael Ugbeye, at the State High Court, Ikeja, for alleged involuntary manslaughter.Read more

10. OLYMPICS: Oshoala, Nnadozie, Ajibade in S’Falcons squad for S’Africa tie

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has extended invitations to captain Rasheedat Ajibade, US-based Africa queen Asisat Oshoala and high-riding goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie among a group of 22 players for the two-legged Paris Olympics final qualifying fixture against South Africa next month.Read more

