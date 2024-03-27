Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday , March 27, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. We had productive interaction on how to curb banditry,’ Gumi confirms invitation by DSS
The controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Tuesday, confirmed his invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS).Read more
2. Mamu threatens to sue AGF over ‘terrorist financier’ tag
Mallam Tukur Mamu, the publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald Newspaper, has rejected the ‘terrorist financier’ allegations levelled against him by the Nigerian government.Read more
3. Nigeria needs $35bn yearly to improve infrastructure – Presidency
The presidency said on Tuesday Nigeria required at least $35 billion yearly to develop its infrastructure.Read more
4. APC sets up committee to supervise Ondo governorship primary
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has set up a nine-man committee to coordinate the party’s governorship primary in Ondo State.Read more
5. Kukah urges Govt to investigate individuals claiming bandit ties
A prominent Nigerian clergyman, Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, has called on the Federal Government to prioritize the interrogation of individuals who claim to have close ties with bandits.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, March 25, 2024
6. PDP NWC moves for reconciliation, meets 36 state chairmen, party stakeholders in Abuja
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has convened an emergency meeting with chairmen of the party from the 36 states of Nigeria as well as critical stakeholders in the party.Read more
7. Amid escape of Binance executive, Cardoso says it’s SEC’s responsibility to regulate crypto transactions
Amid the escape of Binance Holding Limited Africa Regional Manager, Nadeem Anjarwalla from the custody of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that it is the role of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to regulate cryptocurrency transactions in the country, and not the responsibility of the apex bank.Read more
8. CBN tells banks to expedite action on raising capital base to guide against risk
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country to expedite action to increase their capital base from the current N25bn.Read more
9. Man sentenced to life in prison for defiling neighbour’s daughter in Lagos
Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday sentenced one Ugochukwu Onuoha to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter.Read more
10. Super Eagles suffer 2-0 defeat to Mali in friendly game
The Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to a 2-0 defeat to the Eagles of Mali in an international friendly game in Marrakech, Morocco on Tuesday night.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...