Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday , March 27, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. We had productive interaction on how to curb banditry,’ Gumi confirms invitation by DSS

The controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Tuesday, confirmed his invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS).Read more

2. Mamu threatens to sue AGF over ‘terrorist financier’ tag

Mallam Tukur Mamu, the publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald Newspaper, has rejected the ‘terrorist financier’ allegations levelled against him by the Nigerian government.Read more

3. Nigeria needs $35bn yearly to improve infrastructure – Presidency

The presidency said on Tuesday Nigeria required at least $35 billion yearly to develop its infrastructure.Read more

4. APC sets up committee to supervise Ondo governorship primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has set up a nine-man committee to coordinate the party’s governorship primary in Ondo State.Read more

5. Kukah urges Govt to investigate individuals claiming bandit ties

A prominent Nigerian clergyman, Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, has called on the Federal Government to prioritize the interrogation of individuals who claim to have close ties with bandits.Read more

6. PDP NWC moves for reconciliation, meets 36 state chairmen, party stakeholders in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has convened an emergency meeting with chairmen of the party from the 36 states of Nigeria as well as critical stakeholders in the party.Read more

7. Amid escape of Binance executive, Cardoso says it’s SEC’s responsibility to regulate crypto transactions

Amid the escape of Binance Holding Limited Africa Regional Manager, Nadeem Anjarwalla from the custody of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that it is the role of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to regulate cryptocurrency transactions in the country, and not the responsibility of the apex bank.Read more

8. CBN tells banks to expedite action on raising capital base to guide against risk

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country to expedite action to increase their capital base from the current N25bn.Read more

9. Man sentenced to life in prison for defiling neighbour’s daughter in Lagos

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday sentenced one Ugochukwu Onuoha to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter.Read more

10. Super Eagles suffer 2-0 defeat to Mali in friendly game

The Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to a 2-0 defeat to the Eagles of Mali in an international friendly game in Marrakech, Morocco on Tuesday night.Read more

