Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday , March 28, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. President Tinubu names GIG’s Ajaere, Dangote, others in new economic council

In response to Nigeria’s economic challenges, President Bola Tinubu has announced the establishment of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) and the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET).Read more

2. Julius Abure re-elected as LP national chairman

The Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure, has been re-elected for another term in office.Read more

3. Gov Alia denies calling for Ganduje’s resignation as APC chairman

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has denied calling for the resignation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.Read more

4. APGA throws weight behind Otti’s termination of ex-govs’ deputies’ pensions

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Wednesday expressed its backing for Governor Alex Otti’s decision to abolish pensions for former governors and deputy governors in Abia State.Read more

5. Tinubu awards national honours to slain officers, soldiers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday described the 17 officers and soldiers killed by criminals in Okuama, Delta State, as patriotic and brave Nigerians.Read more

6. Ndume describes hike in Hajj Fee as unfair, berates NAHCON

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has expressed his reservations over the increase in the fare for the 2024 Hajj by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).Read more

7. NNPC dismisses rumours of reduction in fuel pump price

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has dismissed rumours about the adjustment of pump price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) at its retail outlets nationwide.Read more

8. Nigeria’s debt stock rose to N97.3tr in Q4 2023 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed on Tuesday that Nigeria’s public debt stock rose to N97.3 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2023.Read more

9. Police kills two notorious bandits in Benue

Police operatives in Benue have killed two notorious bandits in Katsina-Ala local government area of the state.Read more

10. Sports Minister wants preparation for next African Games to begin immediately

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has stated that Team Nigeria’s preparations for the next African Games will start from now, with a review of the outing at Accra 2023 edition, as the first point of business.Read more

