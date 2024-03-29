Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday , March 29, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigerian govt to arraign Binance, 2 officials for alleged tax evasion April 4

The Federal Government will arraign Binance Holdings Limited and its two top officials – Tigran Gambaryan and fleeing Nadeem Anjarwalla, for alleged tax evasion on April 4.Read more

2. Army declares Prof, seven others wanted over killing of 17 officers, soldiers in Delta

The Nigerian Army on Thursday release a list and pictures of eight people it has declared wanted over the killing of 17 of its personnel in an ambush in Okuama Community in Delta State.Read more

3. Nigeria’s defence spokesman claims troops killed 212 terrorists in one week

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday troops operating in various theatres of operations killed 121 suspected terrorists and arrested 253 other criminals across the country in one week.Read more

4. Labour Party crisis deepens, as Board of Trustees takes over party

The Board of Trustees of the Labour Party says it has taken over the running of the affairs of the party, bringing a new dimension to the crisis rocking the opposition party.Read more

5. Alleged budget padding: Sen Ningi gives Akpabio, Senate 7 days to lift suspension or face legal action

Suspended Senator representing Bauchi Central of Bauchi State, Abdul Ahmed Ningi, has written the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Senate leadership demanding that the suspension placed on him be lifted.Read more

6. FCT court throws out EFCC’s alleged fraud case against ex-AGF Adoke

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court, Abuja, has dismissed the charges of fraud, bribery and conspiracy filed against former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Bello Adoke, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more

7. CBN pegs capital base for Nigerian banks at N500bn

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the minimum capital base for commercial banks with international standing to N500 billion.Read more

8. Crypto whiz-kid, Bankman-Fried, jailed 25 years over FTX collapse

The co-founder of a cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the collapse of the platform.Read more

9. Delta monarch wanted over killing of 17 soldiers surrenders to police

The King of Ewu kingdom, Ikolo Clement, one of the suspects declared wanted by the Nigerian military in connection with the death of personnel in Delta State has surrendered himself to the authorities.Read more

10. Three arrested for mob action in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have arrested three persons for allegedly indulging in mob action in the Fagge local government area of the state.Read more

