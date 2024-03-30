Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday , March 30, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Kuriga: Kaduna govt offers slain teacher’s children scholarship, N10m

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Thursday, said that the state government will take responsibility for the education of the children of the Kuriga school teacher who died while in the custody of the abductors who invaded Kuriga community in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

2. TCN restores national grid after second system collapse in 2024

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored the national grid following its collapse on Thursday.Read more

3. EFCC arrests 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.Read more

4. Delta killings: Police hands over wanted monarch to military

The Delta State Police Command has handed over the traditional ruler of the Ewu kingdom in Ugheli South local government area of the state, Clement Ikolo, to the military authority.Read more

5. ‘Soldiers blindfolded, tortured me in Abuja cell,’ FirstNews Editor, Olatunji narrates kidnap ordeal

Segun Olatunji, the Editor of FirstNews Online Newspaper, who regained his freedom on Thursday after being in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) after 12 days, has recounted his ordeal while in detention.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday , March 27, 2024

6. Soldiers’ Killing: It’s illegal for military to declare civilian suspects wanted, Falana says

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has warned the army against declaring suspects wanted over the killings of soldiers in the Okuama community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.Read more

7. CBN mulls deployment of security agents to monitor banks’ recapitalisation process

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resolved to deploy law enforcement agencies to monitor the recapitalisation process in the banking sector.Read more

8. ECA tips Africa to dominate world’s economy by 2025

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has projected that African countries would be among the world’s top 10 fastest-growing economies by 2025.Read more

9. Police rescues abducted church member in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have rescued one of the two worshippers abducted by criminals at a Celestial Church of Christ in the Mowe area of the state.Read more

10. Alonso to stay on at Leverkusen amid Liverpool, Bayern interests

Manager of German Bundesliga table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso has silenced speculations he could be leaving the club at the end of the season.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now