Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday , March 31, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Rivers Assembly threatens to resume impeachment move against Gov Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Saturday threatened to resume the impeachment proceeding against Governor Siminalayi Fubara over alleged dishonesty.Read more

2. Benue among least developed states in northern Nigeria, Gov Alia laments

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia has said that his domain is the least developed among the 19 states in the northern part of Nigeria.Read more

3. Senate hints at recall of Ningi amid budget padding allegations

The Senate has hinted at a possible recall of Senator Abdul Ningi from his three-month suspension.Read more

4. Nigerian travellers rejoice over Air Peace inaugural direct Lagos-London flight

Air Peace, the country’s flag carrier, has officially launched direct flights between Lagos and London. The inaugural flight took off from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (New Terminal) in Lagos on Saturday, March 30th, 2024, carrying 260 passenger.Read more

5. El-Rufai left behind $587 million and N85 billion in debts – Gov Sani

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, said on Saturday he inherited a debt burden of $587 million and N85 billion from his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.Read more

6. Third Mainland Bridge to reopen fully April 4

The Lagos State government said on Saturday the Third Mainland Bridge would be reopened to the public on April 4.Read more

7. Troops raid suspected IPOB camp, exhume three corpses in Imo

Troops of Operation Udoka have raided a suspected camp of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Ezioha forest, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State, and exhumed three corpses.Read more

8. Soldier stabs trader to death in Ondo market

A soldier on Saturday stabbed a trader to death in Ondo State.Read more

9. Israelis demand Netanyahu’s resignation over Gaza war

Thousands of Israelis on Saturday staged a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over the ongoing war in Gaza.Read more

10. Dortmund win Der Klassiker for first time in 5yrs

Borussia Dortmund defeated rivals Bayern Munich 2-0 in a thrilling Der Klassiker at the Alianz Stadium on Saturday.Read more

