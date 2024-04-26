Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, April 26, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Akeredolu’s ex-deputy, Agboola Ajayi, wins PDP governorship ticket in Ondo

A former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, on Thursday emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state.Read more

2. Omokri bombs Obi again, digs up old tweet of threat to non-indigene

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, is not relenting on his incessant attacks on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.Read more

3. Court adjourns Emefiele’s trial for alleged procurement fraud to June 24

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Thursday adjourned till June 24 the trial of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele.Read more

4. Lagos govt to investigate Indian school for allegedly denying Nigerians admission

The Lagos State government says it will launch an investigation into allegations that an Indian school located in the Ilupeju area of the state had been discriminating against Nigerians by refusing to admit students who are not Indians.Read more

5. ONDO: Ex-gov Mimiko’s brother, Abbas, emerges as governorship candidate of ZLP

Abbas Mimiko, a brother of Segun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo State, has won the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) governorship ticket for the state’s November 16 election.Read more

6. 118 inmates escape Suleja correctional centre as rainstorm wrecks havoc

More than 100 inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Suleja, Niger state, have escaped from the facility after parts of it was destroyed during a rainstorm on Wednesday night.Read more

7. NNPCL warns against panic buying, rules out fuel price hike

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has warned Nigerians against panic buying of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol.Read more

8. Telcos lament, seek tariff increase

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Telecommunication Companies (Telcos) in Nigeria have bemoaned the interference of Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) in the fixing of prices for service providers in the industry saying this could threaten the industry’s sustainability and erode investors’ confidence.Read more

9. Fire razes four shops in Edo

Fire on Wednesday destroyed four shops opposite the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) in Edo State.Read more

10. Man City thrash Brighton to narrow gap on Arsenal

Manchester City thrashed Brighton 4-0 in a Premier League encounter at the American Express Stadium on Thursday night.Read more

