Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 1, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Peter Obi hints at dumping Labour Party following unresolved leadership crisis
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has given a hint that he could dump the party ahead of the 2027 presidential election due to an unresolved leadership crisis currently rocking the party.Read more
2. El-Rufai left behind $587 million and N85 billion in debts – Gov Sani
The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, said on Saturday he inherited a debt burden of $587 million and N85 billion from his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.Read more
3. ‘Only selfless leadership can change Nigeria’s situation’ —Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has charged political leaders in Nigeria to provide selfless leadership and make sacrifices if the current situation in Nigeria is to change for the better.Read more
4. El-Rufai’s son, Bashir, blasts Gov Sani for revealing liabilities he inherited from last admin
One of the sons of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Bashir, has lampooned incumbent Governor Uba Sani, over his allegations that he inherited debts of $587m, N85bn debts and 115 contract liabilities from the past administration.Read more
5. INEC unveils 17 Edo governorship candidates
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday unveiled the list of the 17 governorship candidates in the September 21 election in Edo State.Read more
6. Police kill two ESN members, recover weapons during raid in Enugu
The Enugu State Police Command says two suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militia wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), were killed on Saturday during a raid on one of their camps in Akwuke community, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.Read more
7. Understanding the importance of provisional survey plans
One crucial document on land development and regional planning which stands out as the foundation for all subsequent actions: the provisional survey plan. Read more
8. Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels ‘more like a machine’ after heart surgery
Popular Hollywood actor, Arnold Schwarzenneger has revealed that he now feels “more like a machine” following a successful cardiac surgery and pacemaker implantation.Read more
9. Police in Delta arrests eight suspects over murder of six cops
Eight suspects have been arrested by the Delta State Police Command in connection with the killing of six policemen in the state.Read more
10. Liverpool top Premier League as Man City, Arsenal play goalless at Etihad
Mohamed Salah scored the winning goal for Liverpool in a 2-1 win over Brighton as they go top of the Premier League.Read more
