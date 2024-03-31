Entertainment
Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels ‘more like a machine’ after heart surgery
Popular Hollywood actor, Arnold Schwarzenneger has revealed that he now feels “more like a machine” following a successful cardiac surgery and pacemaker implantation.
The ‘Terminator’ star act, who made the disclosure on his Arnold’s Pump Club podcast on Saturday, however, assured his fans that his recovery was going well.
In addition to thanking supporters from all across the world for their kind sentiments, Schwarzenegger gave his word that the pacemaker implantation will not interfere with the development of the second season of the television show “Fubar.”
The actor said, “I underwent surgery to become a little more of a machine: I had a pacemaker implanted”, he said, referring to his iconic role as a cybernetic assassin from the future.’
‘‘Thank you! I’ve gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2. Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you’re really looking for it.’’ Schwarzenneger shared in another post on his X page.
