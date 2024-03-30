Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi, says she’s getting death threats, amid petition from Primeboy

Omowumi, the longtime girlfriend and babymama of late singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has claimed that people are threatening to kill her and her son, Liam.

During a late-night Instagram live session on March 28, 2024, the late singer’s widow sadly discussed the bullying she had been made to experience by online trolls.

The mother of one claimed that people were threatening to gun her down and threatening to kidnap her and her son if she speaks out about Mohbad’s death and she has decided to keep quite.

“Ilerioluwa would never forgive me if I don’t fight for Liam. He thought keeping quiet was the answer until he died and he had no chance to fight but I Wunmi would fight to my last blood when it comes to my son. People are threatening to gun me down and threatening to kidnap me and my son and I have kept quiet,” she said.

Omowunmi also used the medium to call on Nigerians to come to her aid as she is too young to be going through the threats being targeted at she and her son.

She said, “I can’t even go out in public for fear of my life. My son can’t enjoy the things that other kids are enjoying because of you guys. Why? You’re taking my son’s right to freedom from him. I am Calling Nigerians to come to my aid. If they eventually kill me please let Liam live, please I’m begging. I am too young for these things you’re putting me through. Nigerians is it until I die? When my husband came out, he was labeled a drug dealer and now they’re using DNA test to keep me shut.”

Meanwhile, Primeboy, the friend of late Mohbad has filed a petition against Omowumi alleging threat to life, false allegations and using men of the state Criminal Investigation Department to coerce him.

The petition also accused Omowunmi of using the CID to coerce Mr Owodunni Ibrahim into making false accusation of causing grevious bodily harm against Mohbad.

Primeboy also implied that the late Mohbad did not marry Omowunmi and also begged her to tell the world what she knows concerning the death of the musician or face the music.

