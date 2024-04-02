Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. ‘For 60 years, Nigerian leaders have behaved like drunken men’ —Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has blasted past and present leadership in Nigeria, describing them as “men in a drunken stupor who stumble and fumble while searching for the way home.”Read more

2. Mega thieves won’t be spared in anti-graft fight – EFCC

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, on Monday promised to lead a broad-based and holistic war against economic and financial crimes in the country.Read more

3. ‘Efforts to secure Kanu’s release ongoing,’ Says Reps deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said on Monday efforts to secure the release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, are ongoing.Read more

4. Explosion rocks Ikeja military cantonment in Lagos

An explosion rocked the Ikeja Military Cantonment in Lagos State on Monday.Read more

5. Troops raid IPOB camp, recover IEDs in Imo

Troops of Operation UDO KA last week raided the suspected camp of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Imo State and recovered Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).Read more

6. ‘With Ganduje as Chairman, APC will never know peace’ —Party chieftain, Nabena

Yekini Nabena, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Deputy National Secretary of the party, has warned that with former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman, the APC will never know peace until it explodes.Read more

7. Stanbic IBTC Nigeria PMI for Nigeria remains unchanged at 51 as companies record increase in selling price

The Stanbic IBTC Bank Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) remained unchanged at 51.0 in March, the joint-lowest in four months as the impact of currency weakness on the Nigerian private sector was evident again in March.Read more

8. Amid challenges, World Bank gives Nigeria’s NIN registration pass mark

Amid concerns recently about unauthorized access to the National Identification Number (NIN) database, the World Bank has pegged the success rate of the NIN drive by the Nigeria Identity Management Commission (NIMC) at about 70% indicating that the process is making progress.Read more

9. UNIMAID lecturer stabbed dead in office

Unknown persons on Sunday stabbed a lecturer at the University of Maiduguri, Dr. Kamar Abdulkadir, to death in his office.Read more

10. Unilorin expels 19 students for examination malpractice, theft, others

The management of the University of Ilorin has expelled 19 students for various offences.Read more

