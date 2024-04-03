Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. FIRS begs CAN over ‘provocative’ Easter message
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has apologised to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over its “provocative” Easter message.Read more
2. Zamfara govt restricts movement along Katsina, Sokoto borders over insecurity
The Zamfara State government has ordered immediate restriction of movement along the state’s borders with Katsina and Sokoto States.Read more
3. Police arrests three Nigerians for alleged drug trafficking in India
The Chandigarh Police Crime Branch in India has arrested three Nigerians for alleged drug trafficking.Read more
4. Troops foil abduction of church members, kill 5 suspected bandits in Taraba
Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, on Tuesday foiled an attempt by bandits to abduct some Christian members in Taraba State.Read more
5. No political coup, merger, can truncate Tinubu’s eight years —APC chieftain, Nabena
Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, says no political coup or merger of political parties can truncate President Bola Tinubu’s eight years tenure.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, April 2, 2024
6. Obi warns Tinubu against taking new loans, tells president to account for past borrowings
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against taking more foreign loans without first accounting for past borrowings.Read more
7. Dangote Refinery’s diesel, aviation fuel hit Nigerian market
Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel and Jet A-1 fuel popularly known as Aviation fuel refined by Africa’s largest refinery, Dangote Refinery, has hit the Nigerian domestic market, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.Read more
8. Nigerian govt raises gas price, sparking fears of increase in electricity tariff
The Federal Government, on Monday, announced new price of natural gas for power generation companies sparking concerns of impending increase in electricity tariff.Read more
9. Israeli PM, Netanyahu, bans Al Jazeera from broadcasting in the country
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has carried out his vow of banning Qatar-owned media platform, Al Jazeera, from broadcasting in Israel.Read more
10. EPL: Spurs stay fifth after draw at West Ham; Forest defeat Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham and stay fifth in the Premier League table.Read more
