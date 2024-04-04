Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, April 4, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Peace pact: ‘Don’t dare me,’ Fubara warns Wike’s loyalists

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday vowed to surprise those who consider his decision to implement the presidential peace agreement as a sign of weakness.Read more

2. Tinubu signs amended student loan bill

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday signed the National Students Loan Amendment bill into law.Read more

3. Fire guts LP chairman, Julius Abure’s house in Abuja

Fire on Wednesday morning gutted the residence of the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, in Abuja.Read more

4. Detained Binance official trained EFCC officials, not part of management, crypto firm claims

The management of embattled crypto-currency firm, Binance Holdings Limited, has denied claims that one of its purported executives who is currently being detained in Nigeria, Tigran Gambaryan, is part of the company’s management team.Read more

5. Amid poor supply, Nigerian govt approves increase of electricity tariff

Amid epileptic power supply, the federal government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has approved a hike in electricity rates for consumers categorized under Band A.Read more

6. Defence Chief vows to find killers of soldiers in Delta, addresses public concerns

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, on Wednesday addressed the recent killing of a commanding officer and soldiers deployed to quell communal unrest in Delta State.Read more

7. NGX: Caverton among top losers as investors drop N190bn

Investors in Nigeria’s equities market lost N190 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

8. Naira up by 1.23%, exchanges for N1,262/$ at official market

The Naira ended at N1, 262.85 to a dollar at the official market on Wednesday.Read more

9. Davido responds to reports of alleged arrest in Kenya for drug trafficking

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known in music circles as Davido, has denied claims making the rounds that he was recently arrested in Kenya.Read more

10. EPL: Foden hat-trick helps Man City beat Villa as Arsenal return to top

Phil Foden scored three goals to help Manchester City thrash Aston Villa 4-1 in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.Read more

