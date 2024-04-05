Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, April 5, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Dollargate: Kano govt files fresh case against Ganduje, wife, 6 others

The Kano State government has filed a fresh case against former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and seven others at the State High Court over alleged bribery.Read more

2. Court adjourns tax evasion case against Binance to April 19

A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the alleged tax evasion case against Binance Holdings Limited and its executives to April 19, 2024.Read more

3. EFCC to arraign Bobrisky for alleged money laundering Friday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the controversial cross-dresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky, at the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday.Read more

4. STAND-OFF: Tensions rise as UCH management threatens doctors planning night shift boycott

A tense situation has emerged at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State, as management and doctors clash over planned night duty boycotts. The dispute stems from the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) disconnecting the hospital’s power supply due to an alleged N495 million unpaid electricity bill.Read more

5. Budget padding: ‘I’m not behind Ningi’s suspension’, Akpabio tells Falana

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said on Thursday he was not behind the suspension of the Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi.Read more

6. Fubara disowns list of Rivers PDP caretaker committee members

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, declared a list of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker committee members circulating in the state as fake.Read more

7. Why we gave approval for DisCos to hike electricity tariff —NERC

The Federal Government through the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has explained why Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the country were given approval to increase tariff of Band A customers.Read more

8. Exchange rate fluctuation disrupted activities, Customs laments, rakes in ₦1.3trn revenue in Q1’24

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has bemoaned the fluctuation in the exchange rate regime which it said affected and disrupted its activities.Read more

9. Nigeria govt reopens Third Mainland Bridge with speed cameras

The Federal Government has reopened the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos and installed speed limit cameras to improve safety in the facility.Read more

10. Palmer wins seven-goal thriller for Chelsea as Liverpool also win to go top

Cole Palmer scored a hattrick for Chelsea in their incredible 4-3 victory over Manchester United in a Premier League clash on Thursday night.Read more

