Dollargate: Kano govt files fresh case against Ganduje, wife, 6 others

The Kano State government has filed a fresh case against former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and seven others at the State High Court over alleged bribery.

Other defendants are the ex-governor’s wife, Hafsat Umar, his son, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lesage General Enterprise.

Ganduje was seen in a video in 2018 allegedly receiving bundles of dollar notes from a contractor and stuffing them inside his flowing dress known as “babanriga.”

The ex-governor was mocked by several Nigerians, including leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who branded him “Gandollar” following the incident.

READ ALSO: Kano anti-graft agency engages Falana to handle Ganduje’s dollar video suit

The Kano House of Assembly thereafter set up a committee to investigate the matter, but after the committee failed to submit its report, Governor Abba Yusuf in 2023 set up a new panel to look into the matter.

A few days later the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) invited Ganduje along with the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and the Accountant General of Kano State for interrogation on the matter.

He had since approached the state High Court to stop the government’s probe.

The state’s counsel, Muhuyi Magaji, who announced the new case on Thursday, said the government would arraign Ganduje and others on an eight-count charge for allegedly receiving bribe from a contractor in dollars, misappropriations and diversion of funds running into billions of naira during his tenure.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now