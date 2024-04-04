EFCC to arraign Bobrisky for alleged money laundering Friday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the controversial cross-dresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky, at the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday.

He will be arraigned on a six-count charge of money laundering and abuse of the Naira.

Bobrisky was arrested by the commission on Thursday for alleged abuse of the Naira.

In the charge filed on Friday by its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) and seven others, the EFCC alleged that the cross-dresser tampered with the sum of N400,000 by spraying same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall in the Lekki area of Lagos on March 24.

The offence, according to the commission, was contravened Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007 and punishable under the same.

The EFCC also accused Bobrisky of committing similar offences in different parts of the state last year.

