Kano anti-graft agency engages Falana to handle Ganduje’s dollar video suit

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), has engaged the services of human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), to defend it in a suit filed by the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, seeking to stop the agency’s investigation into his alleged dollar bribery videos.

Counsel to the Commission, Usman Fari, on Friday, announced the decision to engage Falana to present its case at the next adjourned date for hearing of the suit on July 25.

The Federal High Court in Kano presided by Justice A.M. Liman, had earlier on Friday, adjourned the case after counsel to Ganduje, Basil Hemba, told the court that he needed more time to respond to the counter-affidavit filed by the commission.

After the adjournment, Fari told journalists that the Commission had engaged Falana to present its case at the next sitting.

Read also: Dollargate: Kano anti-graft agency to begin probe of former Gov. Ganduje

“On 25th July, the learned senior advocate, Femi Falana (SAN) will lead the lawyers on behalf of six respondents. He was engaged by the commission to lead us in the matter and we are very ready to proceed with the case,” Fari said.

The former Governor had filed an application for the “enforcement of his fundamental human rights to a fair hearing, private and family life and to acquire and own property” before the Federal High Court in Kano after the anti-corruption commission announced that it had invited him to appear before it to answer questions in relations to investigation on viral videos showing him stuffing dollar notes in his pockets allegedly received as bribes from a contractor.

On the strength of the application filed on July 7, Justice Liman had granted an ex-parte motion that restrained the PCACC from inviting or investigating Ganduje over the alleged dollar bribery video pending the hearing and determination of the application.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now